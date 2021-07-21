Water released into Kalingarayan canal for irrigation

Erode

21 July 2021 22:20 IST

Water was released from Bhavanisagar dam into Kalingarayan canal to carry out farming in 15,743 acre in the district here on Wednesday.

The State government had ordered the release of water from July 21 to November 17 for a period of 120 days to benefit farmers in Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi taluks. On Wednesday, water was released from the dam that reached Kodiveri anicut and later reached Kalingarayan anicut at Bhavani. Officials of the Water Resources Department including A. Arul, Executive Engineer, Jeyaprakash, Assistant Executive Engineer and Dhinakaran, Assistant Engineer, and farmers opened the sluices at the anicut and water was released into the canal.

The canal runs for 91.10 km and irrigates 15,743 acres (6,374 hectares) of land in these three taluks and farmers are preparing their land to cultivate turmeric, paddy and sugarcane. Farmers said that turmeric would be cultivated in over 60% of the ayacut areas while sugarcane would be cultivated in less than 10% of the ayacut areas.

At 8 a.m., the water level at the dam stood at 96.42 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 26.01 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc. The inflow was 2,519 cusecs while the discharge was 600 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 400 cusecs in Kalingarayan canal.