Water released into Kalingarayan, Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals

Published - July 12, 2024 07:23 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Erode MP K.E. Prakash opened the sluices at Kalingarayan Anicut in Bhavani in the presence of District Revenue Officer S. Santhakumar and WRD officials. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Water was released from Bhavanisagar dam into Kalingarayan Canal, Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals for the first crop season on Friday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said water would be released for 120 days till November 8, 2024, into Kalingarayan canal to benefit 15,743 acres. The quantum of water release would be not more than 5,184 million cubic feet. Likewise, water was released from the dam into the two canals to benefit 24,504 acres for 120 days till November 8. The quantum of water to be released was not more than 8,812.80 million cubic feet. Based on the water storage in the dam and requirements, water release will be ensured, they added.

Erode MP K.E. Prakash opened the sluices at Kalingarayan Anicut at Bhavani in the presence of District Revenue Officer S. Santhakumar and WRD officials. Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj opened the sluices at Kodiveri Anicut.

At 4 p.m., the water level at the dam stood at 69.64 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The inflow was 593 cusecs while the discharge was 500 cusecs into Kalingarayan canal, 750 cusecs into Thadapalli and Arakkankottai canals and 200 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 10.80 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

