Water released into Bhavani River as Pilloor dam level gets past 90 ft

Published - May 22, 2024 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials have reported a significant rise of approximately 10 ft in the water level at Pilloor dam in the last two days, bringing the reservoir to 94.50 ft on Wednesday as against the full reservoir level of 100ft.

Following this, 3,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) is being released into the Bhavani River for electricity generation.

However, no flood warning is being issued by the district administration since the inflow of water has not exceeded 3,000 cusecs.

Given the ongoing heavy rainfall, authorities expect the water level in the dam to continue rising in the coming days.

Siruvani dam

The Siruvani dam’s reservoir level stood at 10 ft on Wednesday, well below its maximum capacity of 50ft. This is a marginal increase from 9.4 ft recorded on Sunday. To meet the area’s drinking water needs, approximately 39.75 MLD per day is being discharged from the dam.

