Water released into Amaravathi Main Canal for special wetting of standing crops

July 10, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Water Resources Department on Monday started releasing water from Amaravathi Dam into the Main Canal for special wetting and irrigating standing crops, for a five-day duration, against the backdrop of farmer associations urging the department to complete repair works in right earnest to prevent wastage.

In particular, farmers in the tail-end areas have been complaining about water wastage along the course. Due to the planting of pulpwood trees along the embankment, the penetrating roots have damaged the side lining, resulting in heavy loss of water, it is learnt.

The damaged conditions of sluices and sluice shutters have reduced the conveyance efficiency of the canal, the farmers are learnt to have complained at the periodic grievances redress meetings. According to official sources, the erosion of the canal banks takes place due to the movement of sugarcane-laden lorries and other heavy vehicles. There have been complaints that the canal water overflows during the irrigation period, and the Main Canal frequently gets choked with debris and fallen dead wood.

The Amaravathi Main Canal excavated on the left bank of the river has its head sluice in the left flank of dam. A Contour Canal, its command area, is distributed in Udumalpet, Madathukulam and Dharapuram Taluks. Traversing to a length of 63.2 km, the Main Canal has an ayacut of 25,250 acres with single crop. The carrying capacity is 440 cusecs. The release of water in the Main Canal will benefit all the major crops grown in the new command area, including sugarcane, paddy, coconut, maize, groundnut and other dry crops, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originaging in the western Slopes of Munnar hills of Kerala, Amaravathi river, one of the main tributaries of river Cauvery, is fully utilised all along its entire 222 km course. The river joins the Cauvery at Thirumukudal near Mayanur in Karur district, after flowing through Tiruppur and Dindigul districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.