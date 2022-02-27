Water released from Uppar Reservoir

The State government on Sunday opened shutters at the Uppar Reservoir to release water through the right and left canals to irrigate over 6,000 acre in Dharapuram taluk, Tiruppur.

A release from the Tiruppur district administration said Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and Member of Parliament, Erode, A. Ganesamoorthy opened the shutters in the presence of Collector S. Vineeth and other Public Works Department officials.

The government would continue to release water till April 30 at 72 cusecs through to the right canal and 105 cusecs through the left canal at seven days a turn for four turns to irrigate 6,060 acre.

In all, the government would release 453.901 million cubic feet water to irrigate the standing crops, planned during the North East Monsoon season, the release quoting Minister Mr. Saminathan said.

The release added that the Minister urged the farmers to judiciously use water to harvest as much as possible while using optimum quantity water.

While replying to a question, he said the work to link the Uppar right canal to the Parambikulam Aliyar Project canal was completed and the work to connect the left canal was under way.

The Tiruppur district administration was in the process of completing land acquisition work and thereafter the canal link would be completed.