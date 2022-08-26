Water released from Thirumurthy dam

Special Correspondent TIRUPPUR
August 26, 2022 17:46 IST

Ministers M.P. Saminathan and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and District Collector S. Vineeth released water from Thirumurthy dam on Friday to the Palaru canal for zone two ayauct areas benefitting 94,201 acres.

Based on the orders of the Chief Minister, water was released from the dam. The water released on Friday would benefit 20,351 acres in Pollachi and 2,990 acres in Sulur blocks of Coimbatore district, 12,645 acres in Udumalpet, 6,150 acres in Madathukulam, 19,658 acres in Dharapuram, 17,465 acres in Palladam, 7,266 acres in Tiruppur bock, and 7,676 in Kangayeam blocks..

In total, 250 cusecs was released on Friday and the water release will gradually be stepped up for the full capacity level of the canal measuring 912 cusecs..

