Water released from Thirumurthy Dam in Coimbatore

September 20, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector T. Christuraj on Wednesday released water from Thirumurthy Dam under the Parambikulam - Aliyar Project to irrigate 94,068 acres. The water release would continue for 21 days till October 11 and the quantum of water released would be 2000 mcft.

Water was released into the Palaru channel fourth zone ayacut. In addition, under the Old Palaru ayacut under the Thali channel 230 mcft water was released to benefit 2,786 acres. The quantum of water released would be stepped up.

The water release would benefit Udumalpet, Madathukulam, Tiruppur, Palladam, Dharapuram and Kangeyam belts in Tiruppur and Pollach,i and Sulur in Coimbatore.

