HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Water released from Thirumurthy Dam in Coimbatore

September 20, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector T. Christuraj on Wednesday released water from Thirumurthy Dam under the Parambikulam - Aliyar Project to irrigate 94,068 acres. The water release would continue for 21 days till October 11 and the quantum of water released would be 2000 mcft.

Water was released into the Palaru channel fourth zone ayacut. In addition, under the Old Palaru ayacut under the Thali channel 230 mcft water was released to benefit 2,786 acres. The quantum of water released would be stepped up.

The water release would benefit Udumalpet, Madathukulam, Tiruppur, Palladam, Dharapuram and Kangeyam belts in Tiruppur and Pollach,i and Sulur in Coimbatore.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.