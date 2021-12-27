Water released from Thirumoorthy dam

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj on Sunday raised the shutters of Thirumoorthy dam in Tiruppur district to release water for irrigation of over 94,000 acre of agricultural land in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts.

According to a release, the State government has ordered the release of water for the benefit of 94,521 acre of agricultural land under the first zone ayacut of Palar basin in the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project.

Water not exceeding 9,500 mcft, including conveyance losses, will be released for 135 days from Sunday in five rounds with gaps in between.

As per this, 250 cusecs was released from Thirumoorthy dam into Parambikulam main canal on Sunday, which would be gradually increased to 912 cusecs. This water would benefit agricultural land spread across Udumalpet, Madathukulam, Tiruppur, Palladam, Dharapuram and Kangeyam taluks in Tiruppur district along with Pollachi and Sulur taluks in Coimbatore district.

Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth was also present.