Water released from Thirumoorthy dam

Tiruppur

04 August 2021 00:07 IST

To irrigate over 90,000 acres in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Tuesday raised the shutters of Thirumoorthy dam near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district to release water to irrigate over 90,000 acres in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts.

According to a press release, the State government has ordered the release of water for the benefit of 94,068 acres of agricultural land under the fourth zone ayacut of Palar basin in the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP).

As per the order, water not exceeding 9,500 mcft, including conveyance losses, will be released for 135 days from Tuesday in five rounds with adequate gaps in between.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from this, the State government had ordered the release of water not exceeding 700 mcft for the 2,786 acres of agricultural land that comes under the old ayacut of Dhali canal from Tuesday till May 31, 2022.

As per this, water was released from Thirumoorthy dam to Parambikulam main canal at the rate of 250 cusecs on Tuesday, which will be gradually increased to 912 cusecs, the press release said.

While the 2,786 acres of old ayacut was present in Udumalpet block in Tiruppur district, the 94,068 acres was spread across Udumalpet, Madathukulam, Tiruppur, Palladam, Dharapuram and Kangeyam blocks in Tiruppur district along with Pollachi and Sulur blocks in Coimbatore district.

Mr. Saminathan requested the farmers to use the water judiciously, according to the release.