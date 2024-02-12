Water released from Thirumoorthy Dam into PAP Canal for first-zone wetting

February 12, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Water was released from Thirumoorthy Dam on Monday for first-zone wetting of 94,521 acres spread over Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, amid concerns expressed by farmer organisations in the tail-end areas about water thefts occurring along the PAP (Parambikulam Aliyar Project) Main Canal.

Accompanied by senior officials of Water Resources Department (WRD) and representatives of farmer organisations, Tiruppur Collector T. Christuraj opened the sluices at the dam. Water will be released for a duration of 100 days till May 22 with gaps in between, according to officials.

Mr. Christuraj also reviewed the measures taken to prevent water theft, with WRD officials and representatives of farmer organisations. WRD had earlier been instructed to form teams including officials from Police, Revenue departments and Tangedco, and to disconnect power to the motors utilised for illegal drawal of water from the main canal.

Last week, Coimbatore Collector Kranti Kumar Pati convened a meeting of the officials of the line departments to discuss prevention of water theft against the backdrop of farmers of tail-end areas complaining of non-realisation of sufficient water.

While refusing to comment on water theft, a senior official of WRD said water seepage along the 124-km PAP main canal had been factored in while calculating the water realisation at the tail-end areas. As per official data, there was sufficient storage of water in Thirumoorthy Dam when compared to last year.

On Monday, the water level stood at 55.15 feet against the maximum of 60 feet. At the same time last year, the level was 42.94 feet. On the first day of water release on Monday, a discharge of 250 cusecs was maintained for the new ayacut and 20 cusecs was released for the old ayacut.

The discharge will gradually be increased to 912 cusecs, according to a release from the district administration.

The water release will benefit 27,446 acres in Udumalpet area, 7,497 acres in Madathukulam, 8,395 acres in Dharapuram, and 15,392 acres in Kangayam, 7887 acres in Palladam and 11,309 acres in Tiruppur. In Coimbatore district, the water release will benefit 12,567 acres in Pollachi and 4,033 acres in Sulur.