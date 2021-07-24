Water released from Pilloor reservoir

Coimbatore

24 July 2021 00:38 IST

Dam reaches full reservoir level of 97 ft.

Following the rain on Thursday, District Collector G.S. Sameeran announced that water from the Pilloor dam was released in the early hours of Friday.

In a tweet, he said that Pilloor dam near Mettupalayam reached its full reservoir level (FRL) of 97 feet by 2.30 a.m. on Friday, following which the water was released at an outflow of 14,000 cusec. Around 150 persons on the banks of River Bhavani were evacuated late on Thursday, he said, adding that there were no damages following the water release.

Mr. Sameeran also announced that the Sholayar dam reached its FRL of 160 feet at 2 p.m. on Friday and the surplus water flowed to the Parambikulam dam.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the district administration, Coimbatore district received an average rainfall of 38.22 mm in the 24-hour period that ended at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Areas around Valparai received heavy showers as Chinnakallar received the maximum of 115 mm, followed by Cincona and Sholayar with 102 mm each, Valparai PAP 93 mm and Valparai taluk 91 mm. Mettupalayam received 16 mm rainfall, Pollachi 11 mm, Aliyar 4.6 mm and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in the city received only 0.5 mm.

Flood alert issued

Public Works Department officials issued a flood alert on Friday to the residents living along the banks of River Amaravathi in Tiruppur district as the inflow to Amaravathi dam increased following rain in catchment areas. The water level was 85.01 feet and the inflow was 4,860 cusecs as of 7.40 a.m. on Friday, the officials said.