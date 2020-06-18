Water released from KRP reservoir for irrigation

Over 118 cusecs of water was being released from KRP reservoir here for irrigation even as the storage levels in the reservoir was maintained at below 30 feet in view of the repairs works currently under way in the dam.
On Wednesday, water was released from the left canal and the right canals in the wake of demands by farmers for release of water to Barur lake for irrigation in its watershed areas.
The water level at the KRP dam was being consistently maintained at 30.55 feet since the works for the installation of new shutters commenced early this year.
Storage level
With the works expedited in time for the monsoon, the storage level in the reservoir was maintained at the sill level of 30 feet, from the total reservoir capacity of 54 feet.
The past two days witnessed release of 720 cusecs of water from Kelavarapalli dam into Thenpennai river. This had increased inflow into KRP reservoir that received 422 cusecs of water. In the light of increased inflow into the reservoir, water was being released for irrigation into the left and right canals of the reservoir after farmers made representation to the officials.
The outflow included 118 cusecs in the left and the right canals and 390 cusecs into Thenpennai river.
The reservoir’s shutter installation works is currently being sped up to meet the completion scheduled for July end.
The reservoir’s storage capacity was cut short after a breach in the first shutter that brought down the capacity of the reservoir till repair works commenced in a phased manner.
