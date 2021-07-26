Water released from KRP dam

Krishnagiri

26 July 2021 23:47 IST

Water was released from the left and right sluices of the KRP dam here to irrigate over 9,012 acres of farmland for 120 days. The water will be released till November 22.

A total of 180 cusecs of water is being released through the left and right canals. Over 16 panchayats are slated to benefit from the water release. This includes Periyamuthur, Thalihalli, Errahalli, Marichettyhalli, Sundekuppam, Kalvehalli, Penneswaramadam, Nagojanahalli, Thimmapuram, Kundalapatty, Kaveripattinam, Janaparahalli, Soutahalli, Mittahalli, Balekuli, Payyur. Earlier, District Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy opened the sluices of the reservoir.

