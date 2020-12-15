Water released from KRP dam

For irrigation: The left canal of the KRP dam opened by Collector V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy (third right) in Krishnagiri on Monday.

KRISHNAGIRI

15 December 2020 00:08 IST

The KRP dam was opened on Monday for irrigation to benefit over 9,012 acre of its watershed area.

Collector V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy opened the shutters to the dam’s left and right sluices. About 93 cusecs was being released from the dam’s left sluice and about 87 cusecs from the right sluice. It will benefit Periamuthur, Sundekuppam, Thimmapuram, Souttahalli, Thallihalli, Kalvehalli, Kundalpatti, Mittahalli, Errahali, Penneswaramadam, Kaveripatinam, Balekuli, Marichettyhalli, Nagojanahalli, Janapparahalli and Payyur panchayats.

Water level at the dam was 51.20 ft. of the total 52 ft. Water will be released for 120 days and the shutters will be closed on April 12. The Public Works Department will follow prudent water management and distribution systems during these days.