Water released from KRP dam in Krishnagiri for irrigation

July 03, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The sluice gates of KRP dam was opened to release water for irrigation for the first cropping season by Collector K.M. Sarayu here on Monday. The water is being released through the left and the right main canals to irrigate 9,012 acres spread over 16 villages here.

A total of 151 cb.ft is being released from the reservoir for a period of 130 days. This entails 75 cb.ft through the right main canal and 76 cb.ft through the left main canal of the reservoir.

Over 16 panchayats, Periyamuthur, Thimmapuram, Sundekuppam, Sowtahalli, Thallihalli, Kalvehalli, Kundalpatti, Mittahalli, Errahalli, Penneswaramadam, Kaveripattinam, Balekuli, Marisettihalli, Nagojanahalli, Janaparahalli, and Payyur, will benefit.

As of date, the storage in the reservoir is 1441.76 cb.ft and the inflow is 162 cb.ft. Farmers are urged to use the water judiciously, according to the administration.

Barur lake

Water was released from Barur Big Lake to irrigate a cumulative irrigable area of 2,397.42 acres spread over 7 villages here by Collector K.M. Sarayu on Monday. The water (6 mcb.ft) will be released from July 3 to November 14.

The irrigation cycle envisions a total of 70 cb.ft released through 135 days. This entails 50 cb.ft released through the east main canal and 20 cb.ft released through the west main canal.

The water will Barur, Arasampatty, Pendarahalli, Kottapatty, Keezhkuppam, Jingalkathirampatty and Thathampatty.

The water released through the east main canal will irrigate 1583.75 acres and the water through the west main canal will irrigate 813.67 acres. Water will be released through turn system, alternating between three days of water release, and four days of closed shutters through the 135-day cycle.

