Water released from Krishnagiri Reservoir Project dam for irrigation

December 28, 2022 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Water was released from the right and left main canals of the Krishnagiri Reservoir Project (KRP) Dam on Wednesday to benefit 9,012 acres.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi opened the sluice gates of the canals in the presence of the Collector V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy and other officials. A total of 4,287 acres in the ayacut of the right main canal and 4,725 acres in the ayacut of left main canal will be irrigated and the water will be released till April 26, 2023. While 87 cusecs were released through the right canal, 93 cusecs were released through the left canal to benefit farmlands in 16 villages for 120 days.

Farmers in Periyamuthur, Sundae Kuppam, Thimmapuram, Chowt Halli, Thali Halli, Kalvea Halli, Kundalapatti, Mitta Halli, Erra Halli, Penaeswaramadam, Kaveripattinam, Baleguli, Maarichettihalli, Nagojanahalli, Janappahalli and Paiyur will benefit.

The Minister told the presspersons based on the request placed by farmers, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ordered immediate release of water. He said that adequate stock of fertilisers was available in the district and farmers can know the stock positions on the website. To a question on why farmers were selling paddy to traders and not to the Direct Purchase Centre (DPC), the Minister said that farmers would get the right price only at DPCs and not from traders.