ADVERTISEMENT

Water released from Krishnagiri Reservoir Project dam for irrigation

December 28, 2022 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi opened the sluice gates of the canals in the presence of Krishnagiri Collector V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi (right) showering petals after releasing water from the Krishnagiri Reservoir Project Dam for irrigation on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Water was released from the right and left main canals of the Krishnagiri Reservoir Project (KRP) Dam on Wednesday to benefit 9,012 acres.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi opened the sluice gates of the canals in the presence of the Collector V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy and other officials. A total of 4,287 acres in the ayacut of the right main canal and 4,725 acres in the ayacut of left main canal will be irrigated and the water will be released till April 26, 2023. While 87 cusecs were released through the right canal, 93 cusecs were released through the left canal to benefit farmlands in 16 villages for 120 days.

Farmers in Periyamuthur, Sundae Kuppam, Thimmapuram, Chowt Halli, Thali Halli, Kalvea Halli, Kundalapatti, Mitta Halli, Erra Halli, Penaeswaramadam, Kaveripattinam, Baleguli, Maarichettihalli, Nagojanahalli, Janappahalli and Paiyur will benefit.

The Minister told the presspersons based on the request placed by farmers, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ordered immediate release of water. He said that adequate stock of fertilisers was available in the district and farmers can know the stock positions on the website. To a question on why farmers were selling paddy to traders and not to the Direct Purchase Centre (DPC), the Minister said that farmers would get the right price only at DPCs and not from traders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US