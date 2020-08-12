Coimbatore

Water released from Kelavarapalli Dam

Kelavarapalli Dam was opened here on Monday to irrigate 8,000 acres in 22 villages for 120 days.

Water is being released from the left canal to irrigate 5,918 acres and from the main right canal to irrigate 2,082 acres, according to the administration.

About 26 cusecs will be released from the right canal and 62 cusecs from the left canal.

The villages to be covered are Thattaganapalli, Boodhinatham, Pethamuthali, Muthali, Attur, Kadhiraepalli, Marasandiram, Kotthur, Moranapalli, Thorapalli, Tiruchipalli, Kamandotty, Thinnur, Subagiri, Koneripalli, Chinnakollu, Bethakollu, Samanapalli, Chennathur, Attakurukki, Nallakana Kothapalli and Marthandapalli.

The water level now is 40.34 ft, against the full reservoir level of 44.28 ft.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2020 10:59:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/water-released-from-kelavarapalli-dam/article32338881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story