Water released from Kelavarapalli Dam

Kelavarapalli Dam was opened here on Monday to irrigate 8,000 acres in 22 villages for 120 days.

Water is being released from the left canal to irrigate 5,918 acres and from the main right canal to irrigate 2,082 acres, according to the administration.

About 26 cusecs will be released from the right canal and 62 cusecs from the left canal.

The villages to be covered are Thattaganapalli, Boodhinatham, Pethamuthali, Muthali, Attur, Kadhiraepalli, Marasandiram, Kotthur, Moranapalli, Thorapalli, Tiruchipalli, Kamandotty, Thinnur, Subagiri, Koneripalli, Chinnakollu, Bethakollu, Samanapalli, Chennathur, Attakurukki, Nallakana Kothapalli and Marthandapalli.

The water level now is 40.34 ft, against the full reservoir level of 44.28 ft.