Water released from Gunderipallam reservoir

Published - September 20, 2024 06:19 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Water was released from Gunderipallam reservoir in Gobichettipalayam taluk on Friday to irrigate 2,498 acres here. The reservoir with a storage capacity of 1.08 tmc is located at the foothills of Kadambur Hills that serve as a major catchment area. While 1,619 acres get water from the reservoir’s left canal, 879 acres get water from the right canal. Due to rain, the water level stood at 41 feet as against the full reservoir level of 42 feet. Water was released to irrigate farm lands at Kongarpalayam, Vinobanagar, Vaniputhur, Kavundampalayam and Arasankottai villages. A Water Resources Department official said 74.649 million cubic feet of water would be released till November 11 for 46 days of which water release would be stopped for 10 days.

