Water released from Eachambadi dam in Dharmapuri for irrigation

October 11, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector K. Shanthi opened the sluice gates of Eachambadi dam in Dharmapuri for irrigation on Wednesday.

District Collector K. Shanthi opened the sluice gates of Eachambadi dam in Dharmapuri for irrigation on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector K. Shanthi on Wednesday released water from the Eachambadi dam at Karimangalam in Dharmapuri district for irrigation.

The water, released through the left and right sluices of the dam, will irrigate 6,250 acres for a period of 120 days, until there is inflow in the river. The water will irrigate farm lands in 32 villages in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. This will include villages in Karimangalam and Harur blocks of Dharmapuri district, and Uthangarai block of Krishnagiri district.

As on date, based on the inflow, 70 cusecs of water is being released from the dam. Releasing the levers of the sluice gates, Ms. Shanthi urged farmers to use the water judiciously.

