Water released from Bhavanisagar reservoir into LBP canal

January 21, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - ERODE

Water was released from Bhavanisagar reservoir into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal for farming activities on 1.03 lakh acre here on Saturday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said water was released for the second crop season till May 1 in the LBP main canal with “even number sluice gates and “odd” number sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut area to benefit 1,03,500 acres in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur.

The release would benefit farmers in Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Perundurai, Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi blocks in Erode district and Kangayam block in Tiruppur district and Aravakurichi block in Karur district. Initially 500 cusecs was released into the canal at 8 a.m. that would be increased to 2,200 cusecs in a phased manner.

At 8 a.m., the water level in the dam stood at 101.73 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The inflow was 618 cusecs while the discharge was 500 cusecs into LBP canal, 1,100 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 150 cusecs into River Bhavani. The storage was 30.10 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.800 tmc ft.