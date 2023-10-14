Water released from Amaravathi, Thirumoorthy dams to save standing crops in Tiruppur, Karur districts

October 14, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Affected by the failure of South-West Monsoon, farmers in Tiruppur district and parts of Karur district now have cause for partial relief as water has been released from Amaravathi Dam for saving the existing crops.

Water was released earlier this week for a 15-day duration until October 27, for irrigating crops in a total of 47,417 acres in Tiruppur and Karur districts.

Release of 2,073.60 million cubic feet of water through the main canal for 15 days is expected to save standing crops in 25,250 acres in the new ayacut irrigation system.

Likewise, release of 1,503.36 million cubic feet of water for the 15-day duration will save the crops in 21,867 acres of land irrigated by 10 canals from Alangiyam to Karur through the old ayacut.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Amaravathi sub-basin is one of the oldest systems in Tamil Nadu providing irrigation facilities for double crop paddy and sugarcane. The Amaravathi main canal to a length of 63.2 km on the left bank of Amaravathi River is a contour canal with command area distributed in Udumalpet, Madathukulam and Dharapuram taluks for single crop. The major crops grown in the new command area include sugarcane, paddy, coconut, maize, groundnut and other dry crops.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan released water from Amaravathi Dam for irrigation on Friday, in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj and officials of Water Resources Department.

Last month, the Minister had released water from Thirumoorthy Dam for irrigation of 94,068 acres in the fourth zone under the Parambikulam-Aliyar project.

Officials exuded hope that water shortage for the crops could be staved off citing the forecast on the onset of North-East Monsoon during the fourth week of this month.

As on Saturday, the water level at Amaravathy Dam was 67.13 feet against the height of 90 feet, and the storage was 2191.25 mcft against the total capacity of 4047.41 mcft.

In Thirumoorthy Dam, the level was 36.70 feet against the height of 60 feet, and the storage was 1039.06 mcft against the total capacity of 1935 mcft.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.