Water released from Amaravathi dam

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj raised the shutters of the Amaravathi dam to release water for irrigation purposes in Tiruppur and Karur districts, on Sunday.

A release said the State government ordered the release of water for irrigation for the old and new ayacut. Hence, water not exceeding 8,104 mcft would be released through the channels from the dam for 70 days till February 7 with gaps in between.

A total of 41,117 acres of agricultural land in Tiruppur and Karur districts would be benefited through the release of water from the Amaravathi dam, the release noted. Pollachi MP K. Shanmughasundaram, and Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth were present.