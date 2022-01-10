Water released from Amaravathi dam

Tiruppur

10 January 2022 19:29 IST

Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj on Monday raised the shutters of Amaravathi dam to release water for irrigation of 2,834 acres of agriculture land in Tiruppur district.

A release said that the State government ordered the release of water for irrigation for the old ayacut along the Ramakulam and Kallapuram canals. Hence, water not exceeding 281 mcft will be released from the dam for 65 days till April 24 with gaps in between.

A total of 1,450 acres of agricultural land in Udumalpet Block (Kallapuram canal) and 1,384 acres of agricultural land in Madathukulam Block (Ramakulam canal) will be benefited through the release of water from Amaravathi dam, according to the release.

Revenue Divisional Officer (Udumalpet) C. Geetha, Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (Water Resources Department) S. Murugesan and representatives from farmer associations were also present during the release of water on Monday.