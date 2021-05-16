Water released from Amaravathi dam for irrigation

TIRUPPUR

16 May 2021 19:43 IST

Water was released from Amaravathi dam on Sunday for irrigation of 4,686 acres in the old ayacut area coming under Madathukulam block in Tiruppur district.

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj released the water in the presence of District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, officials from the Public Works Department (Water Resources Organisation), the Revenue Department and farmers.

A statement issued by the district administration said that 1,728 million cubic feet of water will be released from the dam in phases for a period of 135 days between May 16 and September 28. The actual release of water will be made in phases for 80 days during the period and the shutters will remain closed for the remaining days.

The 4,686 acres in the old ayacut area coming under Madathukulam block include 1,259 acres at Kumaralingam, 661 acres at Sarkarkannadipudur, 580 acres at Sozhamadevi, 1,171 acres at Kadathur, 390 acres at Kaniyur, and 625 acres at Karatholuvu.

The Minister appealed to the farmers to use water judiciously for irrigation during the period, said the release.