Water released from Amaravathi Dam for additional wetting of crops

November 25, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Ministers M.P. Saminathan and N. Kayalvizhi opened the shutters of the dam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Water was released from the Amaravathi Dam in Tiruppur district for additional wetting of crops by the Water Resources Department on Saturday.

Ministers M.P. Saminathan and N. Kayalvizhi opened the shutters in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj and other senior officials.

Water will be let into the 18 old canals passing through two districts: Tiruppur (wetting 15,936 acres) and Karur (13,451 acres) for 25 days over a 37-day duration (including 12 days of non-supply).

In Tiruppur district, 25,250 acres in the new ayacut will receive water for 21 days over the 37-day duration (including 16 days of non-supply).

A total of 3,174 mcft water will be released during the 37 days till December 25.

