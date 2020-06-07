Water released from Aliyar

The State government on Sunday started releasing water from the Aliyar Reservoir. A release from the district administration said Minister S.P. Velumani participated at a function to mark the opening of the shutters.

The release said the government’s decision to release water in response to the demand from farmers including those in the Old Ayacut area. The government would continue to release water through the five Aliyar old channels for 146 days, from June 7 to October 31, depending on the current water level and the expected rainfall.