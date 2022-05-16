Water released from Aliyar Reservoir 

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji on Monday opened shutters at the Aliyar Reservoir to mark the release of water for agriculture.

A release from the district administration said the water would help first season cultivation of 6,400 acre that got water from the old five canals. Mr. Senthilbalaji opening the shutters followed orders from the Chief Minister who had said that water would be released till October 15, 2022 – for 152 days. The total quantity of water released would be 1,205 million cubic feet.

The release also said that though water was usually released from the Aliyar Reservoir in June, this year it was released in May. After opening the shutters, the Minister listened to farmers’ grievances and promised to take them to the Chief Minister for a solution. Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram, Sub Collector Thakare Subham Dnyandeorao and other senior officials were present.