Water released from Aliyar reservoir

Coimbatore

02 October 2021 00:47 IST

The district administration has asked people living along the banks of River Aliyar to stay cautious owing to the release of water from the Aliyar reservoir.

Revenue Department sources in Pollachi told The Hindu the caution was sounded also because the water level in the reservoir was only half a foot below the full reservoir level of 120 feet, and rain was predicted in the next few days.

