CoimbatoreCoimbatore 02 October 2021 00:47 IST
Comments
Water released from Aliyar reservoir
Updated: 02 October 2021 00:47 IST
The district administration has asked people living along the banks of River Aliyar to stay cautious owing to the release of water from the Aliyar reservoir.
Revenue Department sources in Pollachi told The Hindu the caution was sounded also because the water level in the reservoir was only half a foot below the full reservoir level of 120 feet, and rain was predicted in the next few days.
More In Coimbatore
Read more...