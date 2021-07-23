Coimbatore

Water release

The KRP dam will be opened for irrigation on July 26. The right and left sluices of the reservoir will be opened to release water for irrigation till November 22 for a period of 120 days.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 11:37:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/water-release/article35500662.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY