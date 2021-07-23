The KRP dam will be opened for irrigation on July 26. The right and left sluices of the reservoir will be opened to release water for irrigation till November 22 for a period of 120 days.
Water release
KRISHNAGIRI,
July 23, 2021 23:36 IST
