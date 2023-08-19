Water release into Erode’s Lower Bhavani Project canal resumes, following renovations

August 19, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - Erode

Following the completion of renovation work at the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, water discharge from the Bhavanisagar dam resumed on Saturday.

Usually, water is released into the LBP canal on the customary date of August 15, from the Bhavanisagar dam, for irrigation. This year too, the T.N. government passed an order on August 11 for the release of water from the dam into the canal for a period of 120 days from August 15 to December 13 to iriigate 1.03 lakh acres in Erode, Tiruppur, and Karur districts.

Following this, on August 15, District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara raised the dam shutters. However, within an hour, the discharge of water was stopped, as the renovation of LBP canal work was not completed. Officials assured farmers that the work would be completed before August 18.

On Saturday, in a press release, the executive engineer of the Lower Bhavani Basin Division said that following the completion of renovation work, water discharge from the Bhavanisagar dam into the LBP canal resumed at 11 a.m. At present, 200 cusecs of water have been released into the canal, and phase by phase, water discharge will increase, the press release said.

