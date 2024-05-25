Water release in LBP main canal possible in August only if works are completed

With the Madras High Court ordering an interim stay on the new Government Order that focuses on concrete lining the distributary canal of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) instead of the main canal, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has halted the works. But, officials said openings were made at 16 places in the main canal and only if the works were completed, water could be released for irrigation in August this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Public Works Department had issued an order on November 9, 2020, to extend, renovate, and modernise the LBP main canal at ₹709.60 crore, dividing the works into four packages. The project was scheduled for completion in two years, and work began on February 1, 2021. But, due to stiff opposition from a section of farmers, works were halted, and petitions were filed in the court.

The court ordered resumption of work from May 1, 2023. Since opposition to the project continued, Ministers, the District Collector and WRD officials held meetings with farmers opposing and supporting the project. Both groups of farmers agreed to commence renovation of the damaged cross-masonry works and the construction of retaining walls in vulnerable areas and work began.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government decided to modify the project to improve canal safety and address leakages in all the masonry structures through rehabilitation and reconstruction. Consequently, WRD issued a Government Order on May 13, 2024, modifying the project to a zero-lining project for the main canal and instead concrete line the distributary canal.

Work began on the modified project. But, farmers challenged the modified G.O. in the court. They said the order was modified without the court’s permission and wanted an interim stay. The court ordered an interim stay till June 10, 2024.

An engineer told The Hindu works were in progress to construct drainage culverts, protection walls and bridges at 16 places in the main canal. “Works are in various stages and completion is from 10% to 50%. Only if the works are completed, water could be released for irrigation on the customary date on August 15,” the engineer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.