Water release in LBP canal stopped due to pending renovation works

August 16, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - ERODE

With renovation works in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal yet to be completed, release of water from the Bhavanisagar dam into the canal for irrigation, on the customary date of August 15, was stopped within an hour.

The State government passed an order on August 11, 2023, on releasing water from the dam into the canal for a period of 120 days from August 15 to December 13 to benefit 1,03,500 acres in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur.

On Tuesday, District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara raised the dam shutters at 6 p.m. But, the discharge was stopped by 7 p.m., much to the disappointment of ayacut farmers.

A senior engineer in the Water Resources Department told The Hindu that based on the Madras High Court’s order, renovation and modernisation of the LBP canal works resumed on May 2, 2023. But due to opposition from a section of farmers, only renovation of existing age-old cross masonry structures and the sluices, constructing protection walls in the vulnerable embankment reaches, were planned.

Works were scheduled to be completed before August 10. “But, protests by farmers at the worksites delayed the completion,” the official said and added that all works would be completed by August 18. He said that water release would resume on Saturday.

An official in the department said that to implement the Government Order, water was released on the customary date and the decision was communicated to farmers’ association.

‘Government’s decision misleading’

Farmers’ associations supporting the modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal project have strongly condemned the release of water for only an hour on Tuesday and termed it as the State government’s move to deceive people. A joint statement from K.V. Ponnaiyan, president of Tharcharbu Vivasayigal Sangam, and Subbu, district secretary of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, termed that the government’s decision to discharge the water in the canal was misleading. They criticised the District Collector for recommending the State government to release water when works were yet to be completed. They also condemned the district administration and the Public Works Department for failing to execute works in the canal as per the orders of the Madras High Court.

