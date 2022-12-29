ADVERTISEMENT

Water release in LBP canal in Erode extended by 17 days

December 29, 2022 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has passed an order extending the water release in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal by 17 days from December 30 to January 15, 2023.

Water was released on August 12 in the LBP main canal with ‘odd number’ sluice gates, and ‘even number’ sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut areas to benefit 1,03,500 acres in Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Perundurai, Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi taluks in Erode district, Kangayam taluk in Tiruppur district and Aravakurichi taluk in Karur district for 120 days. The water release was scheduled to be stopped on December 9.

Since, the discharge was stopped for a week due to a breach in the canal at Shenbagapudur in November, farmers’ associations were urging the government to extend the water release.

Hence, an order was issued extending the water release from December 9 to 29 for a period of 20 days. Again, the discharge was stopped for 10 days due to a breach in the canal at Vaikalmedu in Perundurai and water release resumed on December 24.

