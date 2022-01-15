Water release in LBP canal extended till January 25

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has passed an order for extending the water release in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal by 10 days from January 15 to 25.

Usually, water is released from the Bhavanisagar dam into the LBP main canal to benefit 1.03 lakh acres in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur from August 15 to December 12 every year for 120 days. In the current season, water was released on August 15, 2021, in the LBP main canal with even number sluice gates, and odd number sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut areas to benefit 1,03,500 acres in Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Perundurai, Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi Taluks in Erode district and Kangayam Taluk in Tiruppur district and Aravakurichi Taluk in Karur district.

On August 20, breach occurred in the main canal inundating houses and farm lands at Malaipalayam village in Perundurai Union after which discharge was stopped. Work to attend the breach was carried out and water was released in the canal. Based on the request of various farmers’ associations, water release, which was initially scheduled to be stopped on December 13, 2021, was extended by one more month till January 15.

Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasaigal Kootamaippu has urged the government to extend the water release. Hence, based on the request, an order was issued extending the water release.