Water release in LBP canal extended by 34 days

The State government has passed an order for extending the water release in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal by 34 days from December 13 to January 15, 2022.

Usually, water is released from the Bhavanisagar dam into the LBP main canal to benefit 1.03 lakh acres in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur from August 15 to December 12 every year for 120 days. In the current year, water was released on August 15 in the LBP main canal with ‘even number’ sluice gates, and ‘odd number’ sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut areas to benefit 1,03,500 acres in Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Perundurai, Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi Taluks in Erode district and Kangayam Taluk in Tiruppur district and Aravakurichi Taluk in Karur district.

On August 20, breach occurred in the main canal inundating houses and farm lands at Malaipalayam village in Perundurai Union after which discharge was stopped. Works to attend the breach was carried out and completed in over 20 days and members of Keel, Bhavani Vivasayigal Nala Sangam, Keel Bhavan Murai Neer Pasana Vivasaigal Federation and Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association urge the government to extend the water release date by one month.