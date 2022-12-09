Water release in LBP canal extended by 20 days

December 09, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - ERODE

The State government has passed an order extending the water release in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal by 20 days from December 9 to 29.

Water was released on August 12 in the LBP main canal with ‘odd number’ sluice gates, and ‘even number’ sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut areas to benefit 1,03,500 acres in Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Perundurai, Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi Taluks in Erode district and Kangayam Taluk in Tiruppur district and Aravakurichi Taluk in Karur district for 120 days. The water release was scheduled to be stopped on December 9.

Since, the discharge was stopped for a week due to a breach in the canal at Shenbagapudur in November, farmers’ associations were demanding the government to extend the water release. Hence, an order was issued extending the water release from December 9 to 29 for a period of 20 days.