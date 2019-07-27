Water project: Corpn. seeks cooperation of other government departments

Officials from the Coimbatore Corporation and Suez Projects Pvt. Ltd. on Friday met officials from the State Highways Department, Tangedco, BSNL and a few other government organisations to ensure smooth execution of the 24x7 drinking water supply distribution improvement project.

Corporation sources familiar with the meeting said that the objective was not just to seek the cooperation of the other departments, but also clear the misconception that the 24x7 project was that of the civic body and not a project executed by a private company.

Besides clarifying the issue, the Corporation officials said if Tangedco and BSNL were to share maps containing the alignment of their underground cables, it would help Suez avoid damaging the cables while digging roads for laying pipelines.

The Corporation had to make the request as there had been a couple of instances where a few cables were damaged while digging earth in R.S. Puram, the sources said and added that the two government undertakings had promised to share the maps. The other issue that came up at the meeting was sharing information regarding works to be taken up in the future – be it road widening or road construction or cable laying – so that Suez could plan its work accordingly.

The sources said a Suez team would soon meet National Highways officials to time their work on highways where flyover/road widening work was under way.