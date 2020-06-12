Water position in Siruvani dips to dead storage level

With the mid of June only a couple of days away, the South-West Monsoon has not yet brought good news to the people of Coimbatore as the water level in Siruvani Reservoir has not improved.

As of June 12, the water level in the reservoir is just 3.70 ft above the dead storage level. With the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board drawing over 70 million litres a day, the water above the dead storage level is likely to last for a week.

And, if the Kerala Government allowed the Board to tap the water below the dead storage level, the city may see Siruvani water supply for a fortnight thereafter or so.

Sources in the Coimbatore Corporation and Board said that with good rain predicted in the next few days, they were hopeful that the water level would increase. The Corporation had already begun diverting 10 million litres a day of Pilloor water to Siruvani-fed wards to tide over the shortfall in water supply.