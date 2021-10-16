Water logging cleared from residential area

Erode

16 October 2021 21:37 IST

Residents of Nagaratchi Nagar in Lakkapuram Panchayat in Modakkurichi Taluk heaved a sigh of relief after the stagnated rain water in their area was cleared by officials here on Saturday.

Over 100 families were living in the area where rain water was stagnating for over 10 days in the reserved sites. The place soon turned out to be a breeding site for mosquitoes. Also, bad odour emanating from the stagnated water caused hardship to them. But, the water could not be cleared as the tar-topped road cannot be dug. Their efforts to get their problem solved with the panchayat also did not yield any results as officials asked residents to clear the water by themselves.

On Friday evening, residents took up the issue with District Collector H. Krishnanunni who immediately asked the Assistant Director of Panchayats to look into the issue. Within an hour, officials inspected the spot and promised to clear the stagnated water.

On Saturday, an earthmover was pressed into service and the tar-topped road was dug and a pipeline was laid to clear the water in the reserved sites.