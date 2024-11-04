Water level up by two feet in Bhavanisagar dam in Erode

With rain continuing in the catchment areas of Bhavanisagar dam, the water level had gone up by two feet in two days as on Monday.

As of 2 p.m., the water level stood at 93.59 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet, while storage stood at 24 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The inflow was 8,759 cusecs while the discharge stood at 1,600 cusecs in Lower Bhavani Project canal. Discharge from Arakkankottai, Thadapalli, and Kalingarayan canals and River Bhavani was stopped due to rain.

An official at the Water Resources Department said due to rain in the Nilgiris, the inflow started to increase from November 2. “The water level stood at 91.68 feet at 2 p.m. on Saturday and increased by two feet in two days,” the official said.

