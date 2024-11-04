GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level up by two feet in Bhavanisagar dam in Erode

Published - November 04, 2024 06:54 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With rain continuing in the catchment areas of Bhavanisagar dam, the water level had gone up by two feet in two days as on Monday.

As of 2 p.m., the water level stood at 93.59 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet, while storage stood at 24 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The inflow was 8,759 cusecs while the discharge stood at 1,600 cusecs in Lower Bhavani Project canal. Discharge from Arakkankottai, Thadapalli, and Kalingarayan canals and River Bhavani was stopped due to rain.

An official at the Water Resources Department said due to rain in the Nilgiris, the inflow started to increase from November 2. “The water level stood at 91.68 feet at 2 p.m. on Saturday and increased by two feet in two days,” the official said.

Published - November 04, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.