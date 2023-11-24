Water level up by four feet in Bhavanisagar dam

November 24, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - ERODE

With rain continuing in the catchment areas of Bhavanisagar dam, the water level in the dam had gone up by 4 feet in the last two days.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, the inflow was 7,486 cusecs while there is no discharge into River Bhavani and canals due to rain. The water level stood at 79.29 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet, while the storage was 15.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said the average inflow in the last 24 hours was 16,794 cusecs while the water level that was 74.61 feet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday increased to over 79 feet.

