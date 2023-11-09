HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level up by four feet in Bhavanisagar dam

November 09, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With rain continuing in the catchment areas of Bhavanisagar dam, the water level in the dam had gone up by four feet in two days.

At 4 p.m. on Thursday, the inflow was 14,988 cusecs while there is no discharge into River Bhavani and canals due to rain. The water level stood at 72.18 cusecs against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 11.89 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said the inflow that was 6,178 cusecs at midnight increased to 18,333 cusecs at 2 a.m., to 33,329 cusecs at 4 a.m. after which it started to drop over the day. “The water level had gone up by four feet in two days,” they said.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.