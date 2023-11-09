Water level up by four feet in Bhavanisagar dam

November 09, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - ERODE

With rain continuing in the catchment areas of Bhavanisagar dam, the water level in the dam had gone up by four feet in two days.

At 4 p.m. on Thursday, the inflow was 14,988 cusecs while there is no discharge into River Bhavani and canals due to rain. The water level stood at 72.18 cusecs against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 11.89 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said the inflow that was 6,178 cusecs at midnight increased to 18,333 cusecs at 2 a.m., to 33,329 cusecs at 4 a.m. after which it started to drop over the day. “The water level had gone up by four feet in two days,” they said.