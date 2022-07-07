Water level touches 96 feet in Pilloor reservoir as rain continues

The water level in Pilloor reservoir touched 96 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 100 feet as River Bhavani swelled due to the continuous rain in its catchments in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts.

According to the district administration, Pilloor’s inflow and discharge stood at 6,000 cusecs as of Thursday morning.

Bhavani Sagar reservoir had 84.37 feet of water against the FRL of 105 feet. Its inflow was 6,546 cusecs with an outflow of 933 cusecs. The water level in Sholayar reservoir stood at 142.15 feet against FRL of 165 feet with an inflow of 5,408.21 cusecs and discharge of 837.49 cusecs.

Aliyar reservoir had 91.5 feet of water against the FRL of 120 feet. The water level stood at 48.65 feet against the FRL of 72 feet in Parambikulam reservoir. Siruvani reservoir had 20.07 feet of water against the FRL of 49.53 feet.