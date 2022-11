The water level at the Bhavanisagar reservoir touched 104 feet at 6 p. m. against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet on Monday.

The inflow into the reservoir was 1,283 cusecs while the discharge was 300 cusecs into Arakkankottai – Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani. The storage was 31.95 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.