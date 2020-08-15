Water level touches 101.99 ft. at Bhavani Sagar Dam

ERODE

15 August 2020 23:12 IST

Water level at Bhavani Sagar Dam stood at 101.99 ft. against the full reservoir level of 105 feet on Saturday evening.

At 4 p.m., the inflow was 2,648 cusecs and the discharge 800 cusecs in Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals, 600 cusecs in Kalingarayan canal and 1,200 cusecs in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage was 30.309 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc. Public Works Department officials said the discharge in the LBP canal would be stepped up to 2,300 cusecs on Sunday.

