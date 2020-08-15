Coimbatore

Water level touches 101.99 ft. at Bhavani Sagar Dam

Water level at Bhavani Sagar Dam stood at 101.99 ft. against the full reservoir level of 105 feet on Saturday evening.

At 4 p.m., the inflow was 2,648 cusecs and the discharge 800 cusecs in Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals, 600 cusecs in Kalingarayan canal and 1,200 cusecs in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage was 30.309 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc. Public Works Department officials said the discharge in the LBP canal would be stepped up to 2,300 cusecs on Sunday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2020 11:12:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/water-level-touches-10199-ft-at-bhavani-sagar-dam/article32364600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story