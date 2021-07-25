Water level touches 100 ft at Bhavanisagar dam, discharge increased

Water level in Bhavanisagar Dam touched 100 feet at 4 p.m. on Sunday following which 3,000 cusecs of water was discharged into River Bhavani.

At 4 p.m., the water level stood at 100 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet, while the storage was 28.726 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc. The inflow was 5,650 cusecs and the discharge 3,000 in River Bhavani.

Officials at the Water Resources Department said that due to drop in rain in the catchment areas, the average inflow dropped from 14,000 cusecs on July 24 to 5,000 cusecs on Sunday. They added that since the inflow dropped, the discharge was limited to 3,000 cusecs and added that based on the inflow, the quantum of discharge would be decided.

The district administration had already asked the people living along the banks of the river and in low-lying areas to move to safer places and asked them to take care of their cattle and belongings.