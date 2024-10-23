GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level touches 100 feet in Mettur

Published - October 23, 2024 07:54 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

With inflow continuing to be on the rise, the water level at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur touched 100 feet against its full reservoir level of 120 feet on Wednesday.

An official at the Water Resources Department said the inflow that stood at 17,586 cusecs at 8 a.m. on Tuesday increased to 29,850 cusecs at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The water level stood at 100.01 feet while the storage was 64.85 tmc. ft. as against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc. ft. The discharge into the Cauvery River for delta irrigation was 7,500 cusecs while 600 cusecs were discharged into the East and West canals, the official added.

Meanwhile, the water level in Bhavanisagar dam stood at 90.09 feet as against its full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow was 7,222 cusecs while the discharge was stopped in all the canals due to rain. The storage was 21.64 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

